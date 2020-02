NEW ORLEANS - It was a night of music that would have any country music fan two-stepping across the room. Country Music Hall of Famer Alan Jackson started early and ended late, giving concert-goers more than they ever could have asked for.

The band walked on stage, jumping right into the music. Moments later, Jackson came out ready to roll. They started with "Gone Country" off the 1994 album Who I Am. The crowd went wild for the 25-year-old hit. Or maybe they were going wild for the handsome, 61-year-old Jackson, who was moving a little slower, but sounded better than ever.