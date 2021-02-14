Waste Managment suspends collection service in South Louisiana as winter storm approaches

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Generic Waste Management garbage truck. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

LAFAYETTE, La.  Due to winter weather conditions and road closures, Waste Management will suspend all garbage and trash collection services for South Louisiana area customers on Feb. 15.

Waste Management will resume collection services when road conditions are deemed safe to travel.

“Waste Management is in frequent communication with local officials and has informed them that we will experience service schedule changes due to icy road conditions,” said Jack Quinn, senior district manager, Waste Management Gulf Coast.

“As winter weather conditions dictate, we have suspended all Waste Management collection services as an added safety precaution. We will resume all services as soon as weather and road conditions safely allow. We thank our valued customers for their patience and cooperation.”

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

45° / 40°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 45° 40°

Monday

43° / 25°
AM Rain
AM Rain 98% 43° 25°

Tuesday

40° / 36°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 40° 36°

Wednesday

65° / 47°
Rain
Rain 77% 65° 47°

Thursday

51° / 32°
Showers
Showers 67% 51° 32°

Friday

48° / 34°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 48° 34°

Saturday

57° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 57° 46°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

45°

5 PM
Cloudy
2%
45°

45°

6 PM
Cloudy
2%
45°

45°

7 PM
Cloudy
2%
45°

45°

8 PM
Cloudy
3%
45°

44°

9 PM
Cloudy
3%
44°

44°

10 PM
Cloudy
4%
44°

44°

11 PM
Cloudy
9%
44°

43°

12 AM
Cloudy
17%
43°

43°

1 AM
Cloudy
18%
43°

43°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
43°

43°

3 AM
Showers
44%
43°

43°

4 AM
Showers
41%
43°

43°

5 AM
Showers
42%
43°

43°

6 AM
Light Rain
66%
43°

42°

7 AM
Rain
92%
42°

41°

8 AM
Rain
97%
41°

39°

9 AM
Rain
98%
39°

37°

10 AM
Rain
97%
37°

36°

11 AM
Rain
92%
36°

35°

12 PM
Light Rain
68%
35°

37°

1 PM
Showers
39%
37°

37°

2 PM
Cloudy
23%
37°

37°

3 PM
Cloudy
7%
37°

37°

4 PM
Cloudy
6%
37°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News