Waste Management changes trash collection schedule due to Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — With Orleans and surrounding parishes in Louisiana set directly in the path of approaching Hurricane Ida, Waste Management announced schedule changes that will impact trash collection pick-ups for both commercial and residential customers.
Waste Management has canceled commercial and roll-off collection services in the New Orleans area for Monday, Aug. 30. These customers will experience one-day service delays, weather and safe road conditions permitting.
Hurricane Ida will impact regular trash collection schedules in St. James Parish, Town of Gramercy and Town of Lutcher as well.