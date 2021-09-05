Washington-St. Tammany Electric Cooperative updates power restoration efforts one week after Hurricane Ida

MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — North Shore power company, Washington-St. Tammany Electric Cooperative, provided updates on its efforts to restore power to its customers post-Hurricane Ida, which struck one week ago today.

Current Outages:

St Tammany 9,399 out of 31,350 – served 29.98%

Tangipahoa 2,668 out of 4,788 – served 55.72%

Washington 1,427 out of 15,843 – served 9.01%

Total 13,494 out of 51,981 – served 25.96%

According to the latest information provided by WSTE, over 750 boots are on the ground and work crews have identified more that 500 poles that are in need of replacement. All seven delivery points have been energized as well as all 33 substations.

Call 1-866-672-9773 to report your outage and/or visit www.wste.coop to follow the outage map and see the progress.