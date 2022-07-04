Soles for souls at Victory Church

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — It’s a patriotic party with a purpose.

The purpose is the give.

It’s at Victory Church in Metairie.

And that’s where WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is at Victory Church at 5708 Airline Drive, along with about 4,000 others.

It’s a Fourth of July tradition at Victory Church.

It’s called Feed the Multitudes.

It’s been going on for 33 years.

Part of the party is getting a new pair of shoes.

The church has 500 pairs of shoes to give away.

But before the new shoes go on the feet, the feet get washed.

It’s just one way Victory Church gives back on the Fourth of July.

And on the other days of the year as well.