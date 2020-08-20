Want to watch a movie? In a movie theater? And for 15-cents?

METAIRIE, La – It’s been a while.
A long while.
For movie fans who want to watch a movie, in a movie theater, it’s been since mid-March for AMC theaters across America.
For the three locations in the New Orleans area, the films are now rolling on the big screen.
For a few lucky fans, WGNO’s Bill Wood says, a really good deal is too hard to pass up.
Movies for 15-cents on opening, well, re-opening day.
It’s a throwback to 100 years ago when AMC really did sell tickets for just 15-cents.
The seats are limited.
And Friday tickets go back to regular price.