Want to watch a movie? In a movie theater? And for 15-cents?

AMC Theatres are back in business for the first time since mid-March

METAIRIE, La – It’s been a while.

A long while.

For movie fans who want to watch a movie, in a movie theater, it’s been since mid-March for AMC theaters across America.

For the three locations in the New Orleans area, the films are now rolling on the big screen.

For a few lucky fans, WGNO’s Bill Wood says, a really good deal is too hard to pass up.

Movies for 15-cents on opening, well, re-opening day.

It’s a throwback to 100 years ago when AMC really did sell tickets for just 15-cents.

The seats are limited.

And Friday tickets go back to regular price.