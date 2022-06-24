St. Bernard Parish, La. (WGNO) – It’s world-famous.

It’s the St. Bernard Seafood Market.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood gives you a sizzling sample of what’s coming up.

Bill Wood is LIVE at Today’s Ketch Seafood and Restaurant in Chalmette, Louisiana, with a look at the menu.

It’s a market and pier party in the heart of historic St. Bernard Parish.

You sip on drinks from local vendors.

Get wild-caught seafood straight from our fishermen’s boats.

All you need to know, you get when you click right here.