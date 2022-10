Jurassic Quest rolls into Pontchartrain Center for 3 days

KENNER, La. (WGNO) – It’s America’s biggest dinosaur experience.

It’s Jurassic Quest.

It’s at the Pontchartrain Convention & Civic Center in Kenner.

That’s where you’ll find WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood.

You’ll find tickets if you just click right here.

The dinosaurs will be around town from October 28 – October 30.