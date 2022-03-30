It's fine dining for Fish Fry Friday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – They got the name of this New Orleans restaurant right.

All right.

It’s The Grill Room at The Windsor Court Hotel in New Orleans.

And this time of year, not far from the grill is a fine dining tradition that’s right out of the deep blue sea.

Deep inside the kitchen is Chef Igor Krichmar.

He serves up a Striped Sea Bass.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says it’s a not-so-deep-fried delicacy that moves to the top of the menu for Lent.

When you take a bite, you extend a helping hand to New Orleans hospitality workers.

One dollar from every dish goes to Hospitality Cares which helps waiters, waitresses, bartenders, hotel desk clerks.

It’s to help them when they need it most.

Meanwhile, back to the Striped Sea Bass.

This little fishy would be lonely on the dinner table.

But it’s delivered with creamed spinach and red lentil and mushroom broth to keep it company.

It’s not deep-fried.

But it’s deep from the soul.

Soul food, delivered to serve the very people who serve New Orleans.