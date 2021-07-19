Want to get 3 hours college credit for brewing beer?

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – He hops into motion.
He’s about to brew a batch of his very own beer.
He’s Mike Giusti.
The man behind the booze.
He gets help from Eric Jensen, a barrel-aged advisor.
These guys are scientists in the laboratory.
In a real lab.
It’s Parleaux Beer Lab in New Orleans.
WGNO’s Bill Wood says the beer making mission is a prize for Mike Giusti.
Mike brewed such a satisfying sip of suds, he won a New Orleans Beer Contest.
A contest with about a hundred beers competing.
Mike brought home the blue ribbon.
For him, beer making is a full-time passion.
But it’s a part-time job.
Mike Giusti is Chairman of the Journalism Department at Loyola University New Orleans.
That’s why Mike’s the man who created a beer making class.
A full-fledged, three-credit college course for students.
But before you get too tipsy, the course includes two quizzes, three papers and a final exam.
But don’t bury the lead.
Free samples are served.