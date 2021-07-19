Want to get 3 hours college credit for brewing beer?

Loyola University New Orleans serves up a course that bellies up to the bar

by: , with photojournalist Justin Abshire

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – He hops into motion.

He’s about to brew a batch of his very own beer.

He’s Mike Giusti.

The man behind the booze.

He gets help from Eric Jensen, a barrel-aged advisor.

These guys are scientists in the laboratory.

In a real lab.

It’s Parleaux Beer Lab in New Orleans.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says the beer making mission is a prize for Mike Giusti.

Mike brewed such a satisfying sip of suds, he won a New Orleans Beer Contest.

A contest with about a hundred beers competing.

Mike brought home the blue ribbon.

For him, beer making is a full-time passion.

But it’s a part-time job.

Mike Giusti is Chairman of the Journalism Department at Loyola University New Orleans.

That’s why Mike’s the man who created a beer making class.

A full-fledged, three-credit college course for students.

But before you get too tipsy, the course includes two quizzes, three papers and a final exam.

But don’t bury the lead.

Free samples are served.

