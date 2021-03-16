Want to dive into a good book? A good cookbook?

Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

March is National Reading Month

by: , with photojournalist Justin Abshire

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS – What’s cooking?

Maybe a good cookbook.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says March is National Reading Month.

A good book could be a good cookbook.

One New Orleans location has the biggest library of cookbooks.

It’s a collection of close to 30,000.

They are cookbooks from Louisiana, across the country and around the world.

They come from famous chefs.

And they come from families who just wrote down the recipes they love.

Unfortunately you cannot check out the cookbooks.

You can look at them as reference books.

To find out how to make an appointment, just click right here please.

