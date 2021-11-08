Want to blast off in the Moon Rocket? Take a trip on the Space Ranger? Your ticket is right here!

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – At a New Orleans gallery of good stuff, in the middle of the Monets and million-dollar diamonds.

A carnival comes to town.

It’s a ride back in time.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood wants you to fasten your seatbelt for a collection of timeless, classic rides for kids.

Kiddie Rides, of course.

That’s the name of the show and the exhibit.

They can be yours if the price is right.

The location is right.

It’s right in the heart of the French Quarter.

It’s 622 Royal Street.

M. S. Rau, it’s a shop for antiques, fine art, and jewels.

The Kiddie Rides stand out in the middle of the magnificence there.

Like something from a state fair, somewhere.

Parallel parked for a show at M. S. Rau.

The ride that would have cost you a dime, maybe a quarter, back in the thirties or sixties can now be yours, again, that’s if the price is right.

And the price is right between $48,000 and $66,000.

In case you wondered, Bill Wood already figured it out for you.

That’s 264,000, quarters.