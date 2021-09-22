Want better fare offerings? RTA wants to hear from you…

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority is asking for the public participation in a new survey focused on the future of fare collections within the RTA system and neighboring transit systems within the greater New Orleans area.

The RTA’s goal is to improve regional connections by better understanding rider preferences and modernizing fare technology. The survey can be found at www.norta.com/fare-survey until Friday, October 1.

RTA has already presented improved fare offerings as part of the larger fare restructuring study.

The agency began a temporary fare pilot in July 2021 which included a reduction in 31-day Jazzy passes from $55 to $45.

The pilot also included the addition of 1-day and 31-day senior and youth passes. Riders can purchase fares on the GoMobile app and via the agency’s website at www.norta.com.