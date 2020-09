3 of the 850 finalists are from Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS – It’s a big deal.

If you sell something, you probably want to sell it at Walmart.

It’s the world’s biggest retailer.

Walmart auditions vendors who will stock their shelves.

Recently, 4,800 businesses tried out online.

Now, there are 850.

Three of them are from Louisiana.

WGNO’s Bill Wood has the list of who’s who and who wants to be on Walmart shelves.

They include New Orleans Roast Coffee.

Greek Girls Rice Pudding.

And salad dressings from Hanley’s Foods.