Walking to New Orleans, again (but with social distancing)

Friends of the Cabildo French Quarter Walking Tours

with photojournalist Justin Abshire

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS – Wonder what time it is?

In New Orleans, it’s tour time, again.

Friends of the Cabildo French Quarter Walking Tours are back.

After the pandemic put a four-month pause.

The walking stopped.

But never the talking.

During the downtime, tour guides were still studying, by Zoom, actually.

Like actors learning their lines waiting for their cue to return.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says the price is now right.

What used to be $22 for a two-hour tour is now just $10 for the month of August.

Tours are Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings at 10:30 am.

It’s an incentive and an invitation for locals to come out and learn all about their hometown.

To book a tour, just click right here.

