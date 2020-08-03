‘Walker’ to be removed from the name Landry-Walker High School

NEW ORLEANS – Algiers Charter board members voted last Thursday to change the name of Landry-Walker High School.

Following a period of public comment, including from a group of Landry High School alumni, the board voted unanimously to remove Oliver Perry Walker from the school’s name. Walker was a former New Orleans Public School Superintendent who supported segregation.

“The time to enact change is now,” Aaron Jackson, Jr., Algiers Charter Board Chair, said. “Algiers Charter strives to create an inclusive environment where all students feel welcome, supported, and loved, and we are proud to do our part during this time of social change.”

Landry and Walker High Schools merged in the fall of 2013. When the two schools merged, they moved into Landry High School’s 214,000 square foot campus rebuilt in 2010 after Hurricane Katrina. The Landry building names never officially changed after the merger and, thus, will remain the same. The high school’s name change will only affect charter documents.

L.B. Landry High School was the first high school in Louisiana to be named after an African-American and the first high school school on the West Bank to enroll African-American students, regardless of income level. The school’s namesake was Lord Beaconsfield Landry, a prominent African American physician and activist in the Algiers community.

“As a local Algiers resident, Dr. Landry made such an impact on our community,” Talé Lockett, Algiers Charter CEO, said. “We are honored to be able to continue his legacy through our students.”