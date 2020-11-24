Waldorf Wonderland comes to life at the Roosevelt New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – Every holiday season, the most exquisite hotel in the Big Easy, The Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel, pulls out all the stops to transform into a spectacular holiday Waldorf Wonderland for all to enjoy, and this year is no exception, with festivities and attractions centered around a safe and physically distant approach.

“This year, perhaps more than ever, we feel it is our duty to keep our traditions alive that have created holiday memories in the past and will continue to bring that spirit of joy that will last a lifetime,” said Tod Chambers, general manager, The Roosevelt New Orleans. “Like all families, we have reimagined our signature traditions and programming for those to enjoy in a safe and physically distanced manner. We invite individuals and families from near and far to celebrate and enjoy a complete holiday experience by staying with us, relishing in our exquisite decor and partaking in our many festivities.”

While this year may look a little different than previous years, The Roosevelt New Orleans is open for bookings and offers visitors the opportunity to experience the magic of the holidays in New Orleans in a variety of reimagined ways.

Guests of the hotel can enjoy delectable holiday brunches; kid-friendly, socially distanced Teddy Bear Teas; specials in the hotel’s world-class spa; specialty cocktails and delicious meals in the Sazerac; and of course photo opportunities in the extraordinary, festively-lit lobby, all from the comfort and safety of the hotel grounds.

Safety and peace of mind for guests and families are the hotel’s top priorities. With that in mind, the hotel is building upon Hilton and the property’s industry-leading hygiene and cleanliness practices and taking extra precautions to ensure the health and safety of each guest and visitor through its Hilton CleanStay and Hilton EventReady programs.

The hotel is also reducing event sizes and adhering to the health guidelines from the city, state and health experts. Additionally, for guests staying on-property, families can enjoy an even safer and cleaner stay with Hilton CleanStay protocols which includes a Hilton CleanStay room seal to indicate that the room has not been entered since being thoroughly cleaned.

Sparing no effort, the hotel’s city block-long holiday display will feature hundreds of thousands of lights and festive bows and garlands creating an impressive display of classic favorites including Christmas trees, winter branches and 2,200 glass ornaments. Each year, the gorgeous display tells a spirited story, showcasing the best of New Orleans and the holidays through a classic theme designed to wow.

Additional holiday festivities at the hotel include:

Specialty Booking Offers & In-Room Holiday Amenities Guests can easily search for Papa Noel Rates and book one that fits their schedule. Guests also have the ability to pre-order a Christmas tree and have it waiting for them upon arrival in their guestroom. Families can ask about this service at time of booking.

Dining & Libations : ‘Tis the Season libations will be offered in the Sazerac starting at $14 and include the classic Candy Cane and Mrs. Claus’ Cookie cocktails. A delectable menu, including Chef Carl’s Monday Night Fried Chicken, will now also be available in the Sazerac – a first for the historic bar! A Réveillon Dinner fit for a king will soon be available for those dining in the hotel as well. Réveillon is a Louisiana traditional holiday meal with roots that go as far back as early 1800s in Europe. The word itself means “to awake” and historically it took place in the wee hours of Christmas Eve after midnight mass. Executive Chef Jason Schneider invites guests to a modern revival of the tradition.

: Special Events & Meals: A festive Thanksgiving brunch — enjoy brunch in New Orleans’ most elegant, and infamous, dining and music room – The Blue Room. Join the hotel for a Christmas Day brunch, or a special Christmas Eve or Christmas Day dinner and be surrounded in holiday spirit. Please call 504-335-3129 for reservations and additional information. The hotel’s annual traditional Teddy Bear Tea, which continually tops the list of the best holiday traditions and decorations to experience in New Orleans and the U.S., takes families on a delightful holiday journey with visits from Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and other special guests. This enchanting holiday tea party presents delicious celebratory food, specialty teas and tasty pastries, as well as sparkling wine and mimosas for adults. Special socially distanced photo opportunities with Santa are available as well.

Shop & Spa Specials: Winter Spa Packages at The Waldorf Astoria Spa are also available which include a departure gift. Spa enthusiasts can enjoy a full body massage alongside a hydration booster facial which combats the effects of brisk winds and warm indoor heat with a hydrating and barrier repairing treatment. The treatment leaves skin supple, nourished and protected from the harsh elements. Whether it is an ensemble, a gift for someone special, or something to memorialize your stay, the Emporium Gift Shop is there to provide the luxury experience that exceeds expectations. Choose from special collections of handcrafted ornaments from local artisans and acquire this year’s Kitty Kelly heirloom keepsake, the hotel’s very own cloisonné ornament.

