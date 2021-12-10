Wake up! It’s time for dinner

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – In the heart of his French Quarter kitchen, he’s the New Orleans chef who puts the heart of the holidays into every dish.

They call him Big Baby Devan.

He’s Chef Devan Giddix and he’s making the menu for his four-course creole Christmas dinner classic that has a history going back to the mid-eighteen hundreds.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood has the menu for Reveillon.

Chef Devan knows it’s an alarm clock for the taste buds.

He says, “and that’s what we do, wake up Santa the morning after Christmas.”

At Bourbon House, on Bourbon Street, right here is where Chef Devan has the right recipe for the big family meal traditionally served after midnight mass.

Brought back in the ’90s, now celebrated at dozens of restaurants around town.

It’s the late-night snack you used to have to stay up for.

For a list of the restaurants and menus, just click right here, please.



