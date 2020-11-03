Waitr adds alcohol delivery in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana-based Waitr has announced the company can now deliver alcohol to its customers in New Orleans.

The new service allows anyone 21 years or older to add beer and wine to their orders when they make purchases from their favorite restaurant.

The move comes after Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed legislation allowing alcohol delivery by delivery services.

New Orleans-area restaurants have added an alcohol menu that can be viewed when placing an order. Any alcohol purchase must be accompanied by a food order. Once your order is delivered, the Waitr driver will verify that you are at least 21 years of age by scanning your identification with a verification app, and asking you to sign a copy of the receipt.

“We are happy we can continue to expand ways to reinforce our commitment to local communities in the current environment,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO of Waitr. “We are doing everything possible to find ways to help our restaurant partners provide more services to diners in need, such as the addition of alcohol delivery.”

Waitr continues to actively work with local communities, diners, restaurant partners and drivers in joint efforts to mitigate risks and hardships arising from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Waitr has begun delivering same-day groceries and offering No-Contact delivery for all restaurant and grocery orders.

Waitr is a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery. Waitr, and its sister brand Bite Squad, connects local restaurants and grocery stores to hungry diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food from local restaurants, grocery stores and national chains. As of June 30, 2020, Waitr and Bite Squad operated in small and medium sized markets in the United States in over 700 cities.