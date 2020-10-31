Waiting on power repairs, some 9th Ward residents feel forgotten

NEW ORLEANS— The wait for power to come back on in sections of the 9th ward is compounded by the fact that many of the residents we spoke to voiced that they often feel neglected.

Upper 9th Ward resident Loretha Woods stated, “I don’t think the city pays enough attention to our neighborhood. I feel forsaken, forgotten because it’s been down there now going on 2 days.”

Granted Hurricane Zeta packed a wallop, but he issue of no electricity in these neighborhoods is made more dangerous by the danger of downed power lines.

Resident Chantel Guillot said, “It makes me feel like I need to live in a safe environment because this is not safe what so ever.”



THIS POLE AND TRANSFORMER FELL FRONT OF ONE OF ARELENE STEVEN’S BUSINESSES, SHE ALSO OWNS THE LAUNDROMAT ACROSS THE STREET WHICH CANNOT OPEN Arlene Stevens

9th Ward Business Owner

<I’m losing business and we’re trying to hang in the neighborhood, we’re from the neighborhood” THERE WAS ALSO A CREATIVE BIT OF CAMPAIGNING FROM A CANDIDATE IN THE UPCOMING ELECTION GIVING AWAY FREE ICE TO FOLKS THAT NEEDED AND THEN THIS GENTLEMEN WHO TOLD US THAT HE WAS USING A GENERATOR TO POWER SOME THINGS AT HIS HOUSE BUT HIS PET GOAT ‘PATTI’ NEEDED TO WALK… I IMAGINE THAT’S A BIT OF NORMALCY FOR THEM