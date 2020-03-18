Waggaman man killed in Ascension Parish crash

SORRENTO, LA.– State Police are investigating a fatal crash on I-10 west of LA Highway 22 in Ascension Parish.

According to investigators, 26-year-old Darius Davis of Waggaman and two others were on the right hand shoulder of I-10 eastbound repairing a flat tire on a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe. At the same time, 28-year-old Jordan Waddell of Houma was traveling eastbound on I-10 in a 2015 Ford F-250. Waddell traveled off of the roadway to the right. After exiting the roadway, the Ford struck Davis, the two occupants, and the rear of the Tahoe.

Davis sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The two other occupants sustained moderate injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Waddell was properly restrained and was not injured. He was given a chemical breath test and showed no signs of impairment. After the chemical breath test, Troopers arrested and booked Waddell on charges of Negligent Homicide, Negligent Injuring (Two Counts), and Careless Operation.

This crash remains under investigation.