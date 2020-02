Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- The Krewe of Tucks hosted their annual Coronation Ball at the Hyatt Regency on Saturday night.

Check out some of the wacky and cool costumes that Tucks members wore to the party this year.

This year's theme for the Krewe of Tucks is "Tucks Hits The Sweet Spot."

Tucks rolls on the Uptown route on Saturday, February 22nd at noon.