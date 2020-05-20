Voting rights advocates criticize US appeals court nominee

Based on data provided by Catalist, a data company that works with Democrats and others to compile these counts of early ballots cast before Election Day, either in person or by mail, at least 12 states have already surpassed where their early voting numbers were in 2014.

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The American Bar Association is rating a Mississippi judge as “well qualified” to serve on one of the most conservative federal appeals courts.

But Cory Wilson’s nomination is drawing opposition from groups that advocate for voting rights and support the 2010 health care law signed by President Barack Obama.

The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee was scheduled to hold a hearing Wednesday on Wilson’s nomination to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which handles cases for Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

Wilson has served on Mississippi’s state Court of Appeals for just over a year. Before that he was a Republican state lawmaker.