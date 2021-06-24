VOTE NOW: Local children compete in nationwide sock design contest

NEW ORLEANS — Two local children are seeking help winning a contest in honor of their late infant brother who passed away from pediatric cancer.

Emmanuel (6) and Emelia (4) have created a sock design for the Socks with Stories Design Contest that features a fun 3-D print with a rainbow of colors. Their artwork was created in honor of their infant brother, Emmerson (“Mac”), who recently passed away from cancer.

Emelia, Emmerson (“Mac”), and Emmanuel

It was always cold in the hospital and so the silly knee socks were important for baby Mac to have. Mom never quite cared for the socks that were given at hospital. Though the yellow and the orange shades weren’t too bad, they never seemed to give warmth and bring a little joy to the kids wearing them. Though we miss him and know he is with Jesus, we wanted to share our Mac’s Silly Socks with you! Excerpt from Emmanuel and Emelia’s submission. Courtesy of Resilience Gives.

The design is one of 20 submitted by patients from nine children’s hospitals across the country, including Ochsner Children’s Hospital. The winner will receive $100 and have their design printed onto real socks that will be donated to thousands of children across the nation as well as made available to purchase by the public.

Mac’s Silly Socks design submission. Courtesy of Resilience Gives.

Voting is open until June 27th with the winner being announced on Monday, June 28. Vote at www.resilience.gives/contest.

The contest is hosted by Resilience Gives, a mission-driven apparel company that has worked with more than 116 pediatric cancer patients to create non-slip socks inspired by their stories of perseverance.



Photos courtesy of Resilience Gives.