NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Audubon Zoo’s orangutan care team has narrowed their selection of names for the infant down to their top three favorites and is asking for YOUR help to decide the winner!

Here are the names you can vote from:

Rudy – short for Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer in honor of the infant’s December 24 birthday and the name of Notre Dame football’s famous underdog who beat the odds

Roux – French for a reddish brown like the color of an orangutan’s fur and the thickening base used to make gumbo

Maymuun – a name meaning fortunate, blessed, or one who thrives in Sumatra, the native habitat of Sumatran orangutans

CLICK HERE TO CAST YOUR VOTE!