Volunteers needed for Hurricane Ida recovery

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOLA Tree Project is announced a “call to action” this week for volunteers needed for recovery efforts in areas hit hard by the catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Ida.

The Category 4 hurricane made landfall on Aug. 29, 16 years to the date Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans.

The NOLA Tree Project is asking anyone interested in volunteering or donating to contact executive director Connie Uddo via email: connie@nolatreeproject.org.

“Please join us as we help families rebuild their businesses, homes and lives,” requested the NOLA Tree Project in a media release sent to WGNO over the weekend.