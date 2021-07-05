Visitors spend money in New Orleans this 4th of July weekend to help struggling tourism industry

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Thousands of tourists will head out of town after a long holiday weekend, and they came with their wallets ready to spend. WGNO’s Kenny Lopez takes a look at the economic impact for New Orleans.

Thousands of visitors were in NOLA this weekend for the Fourth of July. Hotel occupancy was up dramatically from last year during the height of the pandemic.

“We saw that the French Quarter, Warehouse District, and Downtown were running at 80 percent plus for hotel occupancy,” Mark Romig with New Orleans & Co. said.

Romig went on to say, “This is good for the economy and great for the men and women who work in the industry.

Braxton Humphrey over at N’awlins Cafe and Spice Emporium in the French Markest says they needed this past weekend.

“It was a great relief after not having business for 6 or 7 months. We put a lot of hard work into this. We are a small business and everything counts,” he said.

Artist/Photographer, Gamal Sabla, another vendor in the French Market says that he hasn’t seen this much business since before the pandemic.

“This weekend I was just happy. It meant that I could pay my rent on time. In one weekend, rent was paid so that’s not normal,” he said.

As for visitors, all good things must come to an end, but memories were certainly made.

“The atmosphere, the culture, the food, the friendliness, just amazing to me,” Tommy Bradley from Oregon said.

“All I can say is that the food is good. Spent lots of money on food,” Michael Woods from Atlanta said.

It was money well spent that will leave a lasting positive effect on New Orleans’ struggling tourism industry.