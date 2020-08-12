Virtual school year starts, first, in person

At JFK High School New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – The school year is about to begin.

Virtually.

At JFK High in New Orleans, before students log on, they’re invited to show up in person.

It’s an open house, an orientation.

WGNO’s Bill Wood goes back to school for the story.

Every student here has a story.

And every student gets a laptop computer.

The year starts out online, only.

And that’s the way it will be until, at least, Labor Day.

JFK High principal, Dr. Joseph Jones, Jr is excited about this year.

It’s his first year as principal here.

He’s ready to meet the challenges of education in the time of a pandemic.

He’s ready for his 650 students and 65 teachers to get the new school year started.

Teachers have a choice.

They can instruct from school or from home.