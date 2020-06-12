Virtual, but still just as juicy and delicious

34 years of the best tomatoes on Earth

NEW ORLEANS – This year, because of the pandemic, the French Market Creole Tomato Festival is virtual.

It’s online.

It’s Saturday and Sunday, June 13 and June 14.

To attend, all you have to do is click right here!

Online, you can enjoy bands and order creole tomatoes you can pick up and find out which restaurants will be serving up delicious tomato dishes.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says you can pick up tomatoes Sunday at the official pickup location for the festival, that’s Parkway Bakery & Tavern.

It’s Sunday from 8 am until noon.