NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Virgin Hotels New Orleans is celebrating being in New Orleans for one year, and they are throwing a week-long lineup of festive events to celebrate.

In the video above, WGNO’s Kenny Lopez interviewed billionaire Sir Richard Branson about his new hotel in New Orleans.

Anniversary events include:

TUESDAY, AUGUST 16 – Core & Cocktails Hosted by Barre3

6:30PM at The Pool Club

Kick off the Virgin Hotels New Orleans one-year anniversary with a 45-minute full-body, mindful workout followed by a cocktail. The class, hosted by Barre3, is open to guests of all fitness levels. The class is complimentary, but RSVP is required as space is limited. Guests may RSVP HERE.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 17 – Trivia Night

7PM at Funny Library Coffee Shop

Taking place at the hotel’s quirky coffee shop, guests are invited for an interactive and fun trivia night with exciting prizes.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 19 – Celebratory Champagne Toast

6PM at The Pool Club & Commons Club

Guests staying at Virgin Hotels New Orleans are invited to stop by Commons Club or the 13th floor at The Pool Club for a Champagne toast at 6PM.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 20 – Austin Cocktails Pool Party with DJ KP

3PM-7PM at The Pool Club

Virgin Hotels New Orleans is turning one! Guests are invited to celebrate with the Virgin Hotels team & Austin Cocktails at The Pool Club. The event will feature beats by DJ KP, local pop-ups, endless views, and a dip in the pool. Pool Passes are available for purchase for non-hotel guests, but access to The Pool Club bar is complimentary. Guests attending the event must be 21+. RSVP or get a Pool Pass HERE.

Guests looking for a more relaxing Saturday evening can head to Commons Club and enjoy tunes by Mari e Bruno from 8PM – 10PM.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 21 – Rusty Lazer DJ Brunch

11AM-2PM at Commons Club

Commons Club will be the place to be for a proper Sunday Funday Brunch. Guests will enjoy brunch favorites from Executive Chef Alex Harrel and classic Virgin Hotels New Orleans drinks all while vibing to beats by Rusty Lazer. Brunch reservations are encouraged and can be made on Opentable.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 21 – Support Black Art Presents: SUSTENANCE

3PM-7PM at The Pool Club

Support Black Art returns for the third installment of SUSTENANCE from 3PM – 7PM at The Pool Club. SUSTENANCE is a summer soirée series and digital platform celebrating Black artistic experiences. Non-hotel guests can enjoy complimentary access to The Pool Club bar, or can purchase a Pool Pass for pool access. Guests attending the event must be 21+. RSVP encouraged but not required.

WGNO’s Kenny Lopez got a first look inside the hotel last year: