Vince Marinello dies in prison at the age of 82

JACKSON, LA.– Former Louisiana broadcaster Vince Marinello has died in prison. Officials at the Dixon Correctional Facility have confirmed that Marinello died on February 21st in the prison’s infirmary.

Marinello was serving a life sentence for the 2006 murder of his wife Mary Elizabeth Marinello outside of a Metairie salon.

Marinello stood trial for the murder in 2008. Prosecutors presented evidence that he had purchased a gun and a disguise shortly before the murder and used both items when he ambushed his wife as she walked to her car.

Marinello worked in both television and radio broadcasting in New Orleans. He was 82-years-old.