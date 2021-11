LULING, La. (WGNO) — Family members and friends will gather at the Lafon Performing Arts Center in Luling, La., to remember three college freshmen killed by a drunk driver on LA 20 in Chackbay over the weekend.

The vigil is in remembrance of 19-year-old Lily Dufrene, 18-year-old Hali Cross and 18-year-old Michaila Bowling.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the girls’ families cover funeral expenses.

Those interested in contributing can make donations by clicking on the link here.