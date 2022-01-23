Vigil held for 4-year-old who went missing at Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve

It’s been six months since four-year-old Ellis Baudean disappeared at Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office called off their search six days after the little boy reportedly fell into the water and never resurfaced.

A group of concerned community members, along with some of Ellis’s family, gathered at the Twin Canals in the Barataria Preserve Sunday afternoon for a vigil in the young boy’s honor and to raise awareness about the case.

They are hoping their message reaches the sheriff’s office, who ended their search for Ellis this past July.

“I know [deputies] did a lot, don’t get me wrong, but I think that they… Maybe they know stuff we don’t know, who knows, but I think that they should go out looking again,” said Laura Zgola, a concerned member of the community.

The group says based on witness accounts, Ellis, without a doubt, fell into the canal while he was with his mother and sibling.

Community members are calling on authorities to scan the area once again.

“We know he’s here, so we need full cooperation from this park, and we need full cooperation from the Jefferson Parish [sheriff’s office], and they need to come out here, and they need to do another search,” said Aikaterine, a concerned member of the community.

The group says they will not be at peace until the young boy is found.

“It bothers me because I have a grandson who’s like a year or two younger than him; he’ll be two, and I look at him, and I think of Ellis, and I’m like… I don’t know,” said Zgola as she fought back tears.

The group is demanding answers and says they don’t want to be left in the dark.

“Keep us updated as far as what’s going on,” said one of the group members. “If there’s nothing going on, then that’s why we’re here. We want to know what’s going on. We need closure for the baby, not us, but for him.”

According to a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, the investigation remains ongoing.