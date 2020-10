NEW ORLEANS - It could be a dangerous combination – COVID-19 and the flu. That’s why medical experts are advising communities to get their vaccinations during the first two weeks of October.

"You don't ever want to compromise your respiratory status with one infection and then have the possibility of getting a second infection," Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Control, Katherine Baumgarten explained. "It takes about 14 days for the flu vaccine to be effective so we want to be sure that people have enough time to develop that immunity once they get the vaccines."