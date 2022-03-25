BAY ST. LOUIS, Ms. (WGNO) — We’ve all heard of the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington D.C., but did you know there’s a smaller version that tours the country?

It’s the “Wall that Heals,” and right now it’s in Bay St. Louis at Bay High School.

The mood? Somber, but also proud.

“It was a great adventure, turned out to be more than that. It booms big in my life,” said Dennis Vanacker. He’s a Vietnam War veteran.

The only scars he has are his memories.

“Too many people only see wars in movies, up close it’s a different story,” said Vanacker.

Over 58,000 names are etched on dozens of panels representing the lives lost in the war.

To Vanacker, it’s personal.

“Two friends are on there they were helicopter pilots they graduated high school with me,” he said.

The wall is a scaled-down replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C.

It’s mobile – tours the country each year. It takes about eight hours to set up.

“This has been quite an honor to be able to participate,” said Rodney Gonsalves. He’s the assistant site manager for the moving memorial.

“It’s great for those of us that can’t get to D.C. It’s a great substitute,” said Vanacker.

While looking at the names Vanacker says he’s filled with sadness. But, seeing all the people around him learning about the war is incredible.

“It means a lot now, it means people are remembering,” he said.

The wall will be on display at Bay High School until Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

Visitors can come at any time during the day – it’s a 24-hour exhibit.

If you’re interested in volunteering, all you have to do is go to the exhibit and let officials know.