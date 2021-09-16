VIDEO: Woman shaken after vehicle crashes into building causing fire in Central Business District

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On Thursday afternoon, The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a vehicle crash in the 700 block of Camp Street.

WGNO crew spoke to an eyewitness on the scene.

Photo Courtesy: Richard Perque

Debby Helgeson said she was sitting at a receptionist desk about 20 feet from the front door of the building at the time of the crash.

She said she was shaken at the moment and didn’t know what was happening.

Helgeson said she believed everybody in the building got out safely.

Limited information is available at this time.

According to NOPD, the occupants of the involved vehicle reportedly fled the scene and are being sought.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-111.

