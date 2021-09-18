VIDEO: Volunteers clean up debris from Hurricane Ida in City Park Saturday morning

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Saturday morning, the community helped clean up debris from Hurricane Ida at the New Orleans City Park.

A group of volunteers met at the Tad Gormley Stadium bright and early. The park’s dense urban tree canopy had a major impact from the storm.

Here is a statement from City Park officials:

Over the last 170 years, City Park has weathered many storms. Hurricane Ida certainly left its mark on the Park. While our ancient Live Oak tree grove survived the storm with minimal damage, other significant trees, buildings and key Park infrastructure sustained more than $1 million in damage. Our community’s commitment to the care and beautification of City Park is unwavering and we hope we can continue to count on the public’s support to help us recover during this time. In addition to our volunteer event on Saturday, Sept. 18, the community can help by pitching in when you visit us and leaving the space clean for the next citizen. We all could use a little restorative time in the Park after the last few weeks, and being a partner to the next Park-goer is a great way to help us move the restoration process forward. Additionally, if you are able, please consider donating to our Disaster Relief Fund. Any support from our community will directly impact the recovery, beautification and preservation of City Park. As we work towards a full recovery, some of our facilities have reopened following Hurricane Ida, a full list can be found here. Thanks again to the entire New Orleans community for their support, especially during this trying time. New Orleans City Park