VIDEO: Two airlifted to hospital after being run over by tractor in Louisiana

SLIDELL, La. (BRPROUD) — The Slidell Police Department responded to a bad accident on Thursday afternoon.

Officers arrived on Pontchartrain Dr. and found that two men had sustained serious injuries.

Those men were sent to a local hospital via AirMed.

Pontchartrain Dr. was closed for around 30 minutes while the accident victims were transported from the scene.

According to the Slidell Police Department, “The two men were working on storm recovery work, when they were both run over by a tractor.”

The tractor was not manned prior to the accident.

SPD says, “The tractor somehow slipped into gear and ran over both men.”

Pontchartrain Dr. was reopened at 4:50 p.m.

Slidell PD sends prayers to the men who were hurt in this accident.