Video: Tulane Men’s and Women’s Basketball Media Day

NEW ORLEANS — Tulane University’s Men’s and Women’s basketball held their media day Tuesday to preview their 2021-22 regular seasons.

Up first was head basketball coach Lisa Stockton, Moon Ursin, Krystal Freeman, and Arsula Clark.

The women’s basketball team will open their season Monday, November 1st when they host Loyola at 6 p.m.

Next was the men’s side of things with head coach Ron Hunter, Sion James, Jaylen Forbes, and Jalen Cook.

The men’s basketball team will host ULM Friday at 3 p.m. for an exhibition game to raise money for Hurricane Ida relief.