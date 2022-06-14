IRISH BAYOU (WGNO)— Take a look inside—WGNO’s Kenny Lopez got a tour inside the famous “Little White Castle” on Irish Bayou back in 2013.

The castle is known as “Fisherman’s Castle,” and was built for the World’s Fair in 1984.

The “Little White Castle” has new owners since WGNO went and did this story. The new owners bought the castle six years ago, and had plans of turning it into a bed and breakfast or event space.

Realtors told WGNO that currently they are renovating “The Little White Castle” after a bad storm a few weeks ago. They say the heavy winds blew off one of the towers, there were leaks, so now they are fixing the shingles and framing, and patching the roof to fix the roof damage.

In recent years the castle has shown signs of aging with damage, so it is being renovated. The interior is being renovated as well because the castle has termite damage.