VIDEO: Streets open around base of Plaza Tower, except Howard Avenue

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — All streets surrounding the Plaza Tower are open for traffic with the exception of the three lanes of Howard Avenue nearest to the foot of the derelict 45-story skyscraper.

The outer three lanes of Howard headed toward Lee Circle are open.

WGNO’s Sam Packnett captured drone video footage of the tower on Saturday afternoon.

Safety nets were installed around the top three floors earlier this month in an effort to capture falling debris and keep it from injuring anyone at the base of the 531-foot-tall structure as it did a passing bicyclist in May.

Following that incident, the city closed the streets around the building’s footprint including Loyola Avenue, South Rampart Street and Howard Avenue.