Video: St. John the Baptist Parish and REV Broadband host holiday wrapping paper giveaway

LAPLACE, La. (WGNO) — It was a holiday miracle. St. John the Baptist Parish and REV Broadband (the parent company of RTC, EATEL, Vision Communications and VENYU) came together to bring some holiday cheer to the residents LaPlace.

Sponsored by Hallmark Channel, thousands of rolls of premium wrapping paper were delivered to residents of river region communities impacted by Hurricane Ida.

“Thank you to RTC for all of their efforts and great partnership with Hallmark Channel to spread Christmas cheer in our community,” said Parish President Jaclyn Hotard.

“Due to Hurricane Ida, Christmas may look different for many families in St. John and this generous donation of wrapping paper will help bring some normalcy back to the holiday season.”

“We’re so thankful for our strong partnership with Hallmark Channel to contribute this gracious donation and to the leadership of St. John the Baptist Parish for their continued care and enduring support of our communities and residents,” said Josh Descant, CEO of REV Broadband.

“It’s heart-warming when great partners can come together to support a community who deserves some consistency and cheer during this ongoing recovery and rebuilding.”