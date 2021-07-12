VIDEO: NOPD wants to arrest drivers for weekend donuts and drifting downtown

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to locate the drivers involved in a weekend reckless driving incident in the Warehouse District.

It happened Sunday afternoon, around Saint Joseph and Saint Peters streets, according to one witness. The witness was able to record video of the incident and provided it to WGNO News.

The witness tells WGNO that NOPD officers were initially in the area, causing the people and cars to disperse. But soon after police left the scene, according to the witness, the drivers began doing donuts and drifting the streets as people watched, some of them within feet of the spinning wheels and twisting cars.

The NOPD says it wants to identify the drivers. Police say the people responsible for the reckless driving could be arrested and have their cars confiscated.