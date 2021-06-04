VIDEO: NOPD arrests woman who stole SUV with kids in back seat

Stephanie Kyzar

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) Less than three hours after the carjacking, NOPD officers arrested the woman responsible.

Arrest records show 33-year-old Stephanie N. Kyzar, of Pearl River, was arrested in the investigation of an unarmed carjacking that occurred on June 2, in the New Orleans East Area.

Shortly before 2:00 p.m., Kyzer attempted to carjack a man at the Cash and Carry convenience store, located in the 7900 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

As seen in the surveillance video, the victim punches the suspect, knocking her to the ground. She, however, gets up and moves onto another vehicle.

She hops into the driver’s seat of the next victim’s vehicle. The car was unlocked and running with two children inside.  As the subject drove off the two children jumped out of the vehicle’s rear passenger seat. 

Watch the full surveillance video here.

