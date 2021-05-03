VIDEO: NOLA moon rocket arrives for launch at Kennedy Space Center

NEW ORLEANS — After months of testing, the rocket core stage for NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) was unloaded from a barge on Thursday and moved into the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) at Kennedy Space Center.

Built in the Michoud Assembly Facility, the SLS is the first moon rocket to arrive at the VAB since the Apollo program.

According to a Boeing press release, the 212-foot SLS core stage will be stacked with a Boeing/United Launch Alliance Interim Cryogenic Upper Stage, two solid rocket boosters, a Launch Vehicle Stage Adapter and the Orion spacecraft. Teams will prepare the SLS to launch Orion on an unscrewed Artemis I mission around the moon and back.