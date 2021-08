NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The City of New Orleans was once again swathed in sweat as temperatures soared in the 90s but felt more like in the 100s during the day on Wednesday.

However, that didn’t stop WGNO’s Sam Packnett from taking flight with the drone to capture some of the city lights down Poydras from City Hall toward the Mississippi River once the sun set behind the Caesar’s Superdome.

Check out the video above to see the CBD in all her nighttime glory.