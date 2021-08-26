Video: Long lines form at gas stations ahead of storm

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday morning, Tropical Depression 9 was predicted to possibly impact the Louisiana coast.

Many residents formed long lines at gas stations in the afternoon in preparation for possible impacts to the area.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

79° / 79°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 79° 79°

Friday

83° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 86% 83° 79°

Saturday

86° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 63% 86° 80°

Sunday

82° / 79°
Thunderstorms/Wind
Thunderstorms/Wind 100% 82° 79°

Monday

84° / 79°
Thunderstorms/Wind
Thunderstorms/Wind 94% 84° 79°

Tuesday

86° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 73% 86° 79°

Wednesday

88° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 88° 79°

