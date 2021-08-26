Video: Long lines form at gas stations ahead of storm

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday morning, Tropical Depression 9 was predicted to possibly impact the Louisiana coast.
Many residents formed long lines at gas stations in the afternoon in preparation for possible impacts to the area.
by: Michaela Romeo
