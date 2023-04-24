NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A late-night fire in New Orleans left dozens of residents displaced, detectives said late Sunday night.

The New Orleans Fire Department reports around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to the 3400 block of Magnolia Street. That’s where crews found two duplex homes heavily engulfed in flames.

As work began to extinguish the fire, authorities say the wind caused the flames to spread to two other nearby homes — both of them two-story multi-family homes. A second alarm was called just minutes after crews arrived on-scene.

Blinded by the smoke, firefighters continued to fight the flames, which caused at least one building to collapse. Third and fourth alarms had been called in shortly before midnight, the NOFD said. The fire was brought under control around 1:30 a.m., about two hours after crews arrived on the scene.

Two of the buildings were destroyed, while one sustained heavy damage from the smoke and flames. The fourth building sustained moderate damage.

We’re told all residents of the buildings evacuated prior to firefighters arriving. The American Red Cross was called in to assist the residents.

More than 20 fire engines carrying roughly 80 firefighters responded to the scene. No one was injured.

