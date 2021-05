NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — According to the National Weather Service, an EF0 categorized tornado touched down in New Orleans at 2:05 a.m.

With winds up to 85 mph, the twister ravaged Uptown before crossing the Mississippi River into Algiers and eventually lifting at 2:13 a.m.

WGNO captured drone footage of the damage in Algiers Point as well as the shredded roof at Kentwood Water.