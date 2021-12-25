VIDEO: Drone footage of Caesars Superdome, CBD on Christmas Day

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — WGNO’s Sam Packnett captures a Santa’s-eye view of downtown New Orleans as twilight sets in on a picturesque Christmas Day in the Crescent City.

Drone footage captures both the Caesars Superdome and neighboring Smoothie King Center, home to both the NFL’s New Orleans Saints and the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans respectively, as well as the National WWII Museum adorned in seasonal colors.

The WWII Museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Holiday hours may differ), while the Superdome hosts the Dolphins versus the Saints at 7:15 p.m. on Monday Night Football (Dec. 27) before the Smoothie King Center hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers versus the Pelicans AT 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

